Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Five Below worth $75,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.57.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $191.51 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.19. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

