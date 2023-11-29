Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,841 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Equifax worth $68,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Equifax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Equifax by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

