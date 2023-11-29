Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.01% of RBC Bearings worth $63,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,783. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.17.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $242.14 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $254.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

