Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $62,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,693,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $249.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.27 and a 200 day moving average of $240.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

