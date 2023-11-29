Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,545 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $66,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP opened at $147.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

