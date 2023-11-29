Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $59.67 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $59,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 397,552 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 755.1% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after acquiring an additional 377,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.24.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

