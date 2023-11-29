Critical Contrast: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $290.02 million 1.47 -$137.40 million ($2.23) -3.33 Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.86 -$11.98 million ($0.19) -21.16

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Health Catalyst and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -42.62% -14.08% -7.67% Taboola.com -5.07% -1.11% -0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Catalyst and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 5 5 0 2.50 Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.71%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $5.09, indicating a potential upside of 28.80%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Volatility & Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Health Catalyst on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It also provides services expertise, which include data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

