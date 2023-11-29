Cronos Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and $10.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002011 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004537 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

