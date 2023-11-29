Reviewing ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $592.67 million 4.67 $251.50 million $4.26 11.93 Pathfinder Bancorp $57.01 million 1.05 $12.93 million $1.68 7.54

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

69.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 29.64% 17.21% 1.54% Pathfinder Bancorp 14.69% 9.09% 0.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ServisFirst Bancshares and Pathfinder Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.56%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Pathfinder Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, Internet banking, direct deposit, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit and credit card systems; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

