Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ball to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 0.8 %

BALL stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.