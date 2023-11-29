Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

RNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $530.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.10. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.