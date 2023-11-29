Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

