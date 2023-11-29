Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.