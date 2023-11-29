BitTorrent-New Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.67 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $440.13 million and $23.67 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002170 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002038 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003173 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

