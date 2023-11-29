Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Report on PDCO

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.