BMO Capital Markets Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

WDAY stock opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.62. Workday has a 1 year low of $142.13 and a 1 year high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $259,080,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

