SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $301.53 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $301.53 million and approximately $49.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,083.73 or 1.00038152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,242,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3068545 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $51,253,873.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

