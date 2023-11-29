B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Mattel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mattel by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Mattel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

