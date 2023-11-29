B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 1,535 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,259.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,458 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

