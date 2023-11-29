Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.09% of Construction Partners worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 82.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 38.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROAD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 0.79. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

