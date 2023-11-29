B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 986 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Kroger Trading Down 0.4 %

KR stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

