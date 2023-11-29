BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

