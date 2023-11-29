B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 8,059 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after purchasing an additional 800,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

AXSM stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

