B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 13,975 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.9% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

CMC opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

