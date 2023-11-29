B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires New Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.11% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CL King cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of SILK opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

