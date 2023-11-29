Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,016 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $36,082,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,412.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,315,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,938 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $20,587,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 163.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,877,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

