B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,944,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $174,997,000 after buying an additional 146,194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,560,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROST opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

