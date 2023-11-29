Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

