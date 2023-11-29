Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.33% of Clarus worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Clarus Price Performance

Clarus stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.44%.

About Clarus

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.