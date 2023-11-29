B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

