Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.07% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,107,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 600,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,857,000 after buying an additional 40,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.