Trexquant Investment LP Sells 76,028 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,028 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEO. Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

