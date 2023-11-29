Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,471 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.28% of Denny’s worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $227,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,973,384.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at $595,989.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DENN opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $515.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DENN

Denny’s Profile

(Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.