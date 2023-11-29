Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.94 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CSFB lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

