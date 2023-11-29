Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) by 1,141.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,573 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Chindata Group worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $73,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,636,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 1,513,030 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 22,794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,220,629 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,086,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 1,151,459 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Chindata Group Price Performance

Shares of CD opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.65. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

