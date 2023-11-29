Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 39,348 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Constellium worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after buying an additional 446,722 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,361,000 after purchasing an additional 767,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.