Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 104,781 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,399.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224 over the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on OMI

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

NYSE:OMI opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.