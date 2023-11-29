Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 104,781 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,399.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224 over the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:OMI opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
