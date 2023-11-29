Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MANH opened at $224.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $226.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

