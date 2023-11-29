Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 493.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,707 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $338,342.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,433.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $338,342.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $266,406.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,191.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.