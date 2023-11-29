Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 200.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,098 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Xerox worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 133.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Trading Up 0.1 %

XRX stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.