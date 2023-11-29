Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Drops By 54.1%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TGIFF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. 1933 Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About 1933 Industries

Further Reading

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States and Canada. The company produces, packages, and markets of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers CBD infused products, such as tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brands.

