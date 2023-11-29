Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Drops By 54.1%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TGIFF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. 1933 Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About 1933 Industries
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 1933 Industries
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.