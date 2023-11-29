Trexquant Investment LP Buys 29,713 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 362.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 1.02. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $1,174,791.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,010,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,729,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $1,174,791.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,010,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,729,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,074 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,760. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

