Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE: NOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/28/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/5/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.91. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

