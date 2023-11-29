RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $280.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $242.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $254.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $266,866.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $815,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,767 shares of company stock worth $4,324,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $40,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

