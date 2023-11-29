Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,401 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

