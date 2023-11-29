The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,584 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Cummins worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $223.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.92 and a 200 day moving average of $231.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

