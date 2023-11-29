The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,251 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $27,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,792,538,000 after purchasing an additional 244,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after purchasing an additional 188,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM opened at $126.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.87. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.39.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

