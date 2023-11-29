The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen cut Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 942,175 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 942,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

