The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 19,854 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.71% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $27,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NIC. Stephens downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $85.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,113 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $235,467.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.