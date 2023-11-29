The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.21 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $27,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $269.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average is $296.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

