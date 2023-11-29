State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.54 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,295,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at $123,295,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,827 shares of company stock worth $51,440,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NET opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.